Brian William Murphy. The Death has occurred of Mr Brian William Murphy. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 14th April 2019. Much loved and devoted husband of Ann. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Kerrie, Tony & Liz, Louise & Simon, Emma & Troy, Chris & Kerrie, Liz & Alex and James & Sarah. Devoted grand dad to his 17 grandchildren. Late of Backcreek Road Young and formerly of Albury. Aged 73 Years Rest in Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Brian's life will be held on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, in St Mary's Catholic Church Young commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Church to the Young Branch of Rotary towards Shelter Boxes. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 19, 2019