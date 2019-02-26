|
Mrs Dulcie May Wells The Death has occurred of Mrs Dulcie May Wells. Passed away peacefully on 20 th February 2019 at the Mercy Care Centre Young. Much loved wife of Noel (deceased). Devoted mother and mother in law of Sandra & Barry Pearce, Trish Nicolls, Ian & Donna, Wayne (deceased) and Jack (deceased). Sadly missed by her grand, great grand and great great grandchildren, extended family and her many friends. Late of William Street, Young. Aged 90 Years Rest in Peace A service to celebrate Dulcie's life will be held on Friday 1 st March 2019 in St Mary's Catholic Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Church to the Mercy Care Centre Palliative Care Unit, in memory of Dulcie. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Feb. 26, 2019