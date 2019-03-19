|
|
Mr Eric Lowe, the Death has occurred of Mr Eric Lowe, better known as Joe Lowe. Passed away 15th March 2019, at the Southern Cross Apartments Young. Much loved husband of Evelyn (deceased). Devoted father and father in law of Larraine and Garry Nicolls and Diane and Peter Doherty. Dearly loved Grandfather of 5, Great Grandfather of 5, and Great Great Grandfather of 1 Aged 94 Years Rest in Peace Gravesdie Prayers to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Wednesday 20th March 2019 in Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Mar. 19, 2019