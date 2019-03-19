Home
Services
Patterson Brothers
95 Main Street
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5217
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric LOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric LOWE

Notice Condolences

Eric LOWE Notice
Mr Eric Lowe, the Death has occurred of Mr Eric Lowe, better known as Joe Lowe. Passed away 15th March 2019, at the Southern Cross Apartments Young. Much loved husband of Evelyn (deceased). Devoted father and father in law of Larraine and Garry Nicolls and Diane and Peter Doherty. Dearly loved Grandfather of 5, Great Grandfather of 5, and Great Great Grandfather of 1 Aged 94 Years Rest in Peace Gravesdie Prayers to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Wednesday 20th March 2019 in Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Young Witness on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices