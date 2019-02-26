|
GODBY Janet Helen Of Tumut, passed away at home on Monday, 28th January 2019. Loved mother of James and Christie. Friend of Greg. Adored nanny of Josh and Noah. Cherished sister of Cathy and Sue (dec'd). Aged 68 years.
A Chapel Service celebrating Janet's life will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT on Friday 1st March 2019 commencing at 12:00 noon. Wake to follow at the George Harcourt Inn from 1.30pm. All are welcome to attend.
The family requests donations to WIRES in Janet's name to be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in Young Witness on Feb. 26, 2019