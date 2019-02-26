Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet GODBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Helen GODBY


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Janet Helen GODBY Notice
GODBY Janet Helen Of Tumut, passed away at home on Monday, 28th January 2019. Loved mother of James and Christie. Friend of Greg. Adored nanny of Josh and Noah. Cherished sister of Cathy and Sue (dec'd). Aged 68 years.



A Chapel Service celebrating Janet's life will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell ACT on Friday 1st March 2019 commencing at 12:00 noon. Wake to follow at the George Harcourt Inn from 1.30pm. All are welcome to attend.



The family requests donations to WIRES in Janet's name to be made in lieu of flowers.



logo
Published in Young Witness on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.