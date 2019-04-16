|
Jenny Tancred The Death has occurred of Mrs Jenny Tancred. Passed away suddenly on 10th April 2019. Much loved wife of John and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Jeremy, James and Sarah. Cherished Nan of Ebony and Noah. Loved sister of Julie Donges, John Apps , Paul Apps (dec) and Leanne Wall. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Late of Briggs Street, Young. Aged 57 Years Rest in Peace A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held on Wednesday 17th April 2019, in the Young Services Club Auditorium commencing at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following the service Jenny will be taken for private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to the Intensive Care Unit Canberra Hospital in memory of Jenny. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 16, 2019