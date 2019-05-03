|
Mr John Murray The Death has occurred of Mr John Thomas Murray better known as Jack. Much loved husband of Linda (deceased) and Margaret. Devoted father and father in law of Greg & Kathy, Ann & Peter, Paul & Jeannie, Craig & Kerrie (both deceased), Roger & Sue. Stepfather of Darryl and Geoff Close. Cherished Pa Pa of 25 grandchildren. Loved brotherof Leslie, Ronald (deceased), Stanley (deceased), William, Fred (deceased), Phyllis (deceased), David and Maurice (deceased). Late of Samuel Court Young and formerly of Backcreek Road, Young. Aged 95 Years Rest in Peace A Graveside Service to celebrate Jack's life will be held on Monday 6th May 2019, at the Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the Cemetery to the Young Branch of Can Assist in memory of Jack. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on May 3, 2019