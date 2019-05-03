Home
Mr John Taylor The Death has occurred of Mr John Taylor. Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2019 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Betty and devoted father and father in law of Kate & Vance, Rob, Ellen. Cherished grandfather of Simon. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Late of Barwang Street, Young. Aged 80 Years Rest in Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate John's life was held Thursday 2nd May 2019 Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in Young Witness on May 3, 2019
