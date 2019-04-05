Home
Its not the tears of the moment shed,

that ell of a heart that's torn,

It's the lonliness of the after years,

And the sorry silently born.

Our hearts will ache with sadness,

Our secret tears will fall,

for what it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

Our family link is broken

The voice we loved is still,

The hands that did so much for us,

are resting at God's will.

To have, to hold and then to part

Is the great sorrow of the human heart,

Forever in our hearts,

Until we meet again.

Loved and remembered always

Daughter Wendy and son-in-law Wayne.
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 5, 2019
