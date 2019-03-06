|
|
Miss Lexie Elizabeth Adam The Death has occurred of Miss Lexie Elizabeth Adam. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at the Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick surrounded by her loving family. Much loved precious daughter of Donna and Greg. Loving sister to Sandy, Lachlan (deceased) and Coco-Rose. Grand daughter of Maureen Lord and Shirley Adam (deceased).Cherished niece of Alannah Lord, James Adam, Jennifer Adam(deceased), Debby & Matt Barton. Sadly missed by her cousins, extended family and her many friends. Late of Neill Street, Harden. Aged 15 Years Rest in Peace A graveside service to celebrate Lexie's life will be held on Friday 8 th March 2019 in the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the cemetery to Ronald McDonald House Charities Randwick in memory of Lexie. Students, Teachers and Staff of Hennessey Catholic College Young, Trinity Catholic Primary School Murrumburrah, Murrumburrah High School, Murrumburrah Primary School and the staff of Bunyip Pre-School Harden are invited to attend wearing their uniforms to form a guard of honour. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019