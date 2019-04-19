|
Lorraine Ellen Chandler The Death has occurred of Mrs Lorraine Ellen Chandler. Passed away peacefully at Mount Saint Joseph's Nurisng Home Young on Monday 15 th April 2019. Much loved wife of Bob (deceased). Devoted mother of Jennifer, Christine and Melissa. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Anna. Late of Noonans Road, Young and formerly of Monteagle. Aged 81 Years Rest in Peace It was Lorraine's wish for a private cremation. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 19, 2019