Home
Services
Bowden Family Funerals
365 Pacific Highway
Wyong, New South Wales 2259
4351 8004
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Therese BROWN

Notice Condolences

Mary Therese BROWN Notice
Mrs Mary Therese Brown The death has occurred of Mrs Mary Therese Brown, passed away peacefully on 14th March 2019, at the Wyong Hospital. Late of Hamlyn Terrace and formerly of Young and Canberra. Much loved Wife of Jimmy (deceased). Devoted Mother of Kevin, Ian, Jan, Donna, Maria, Erica, Pauline (deceased), Elizabeth and Nadine, dearly loved Mother in law of their partners and loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother of their children. Loved Daughter of Eric and Beryl Patterson (both dec), dearest sister of John and Pam Patterson (both dec), Brian and Marilyn Patterson (both dec), Peter Patterson (dec), Judith and Cliff Sheehan and David and Val Patterson. Dearly loved Aunty Mary of the families. Aged 87 Years Rest in Peace The Funeral will be held on Thursday March 21st, with a service to celebrate Mary's life at the Bowden Family Funerals Services and Cremations Wyong, commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in Young Witness on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.