Mrs Mary Therese Brown The death has occurred of Mrs Mary Therese Brown, passed away peacefully on 14th March 2019, at the Wyong Hospital. Late of Hamlyn Terrace and formerly of Young and Canberra. Much loved Wife of Jimmy (deceased). Devoted Mother of Kevin, Ian, Jan, Donna, Maria, Erica, Pauline (deceased), Elizabeth and Nadine, dearly loved Mother in law of their partners and loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother of their children. Loved Daughter of Eric and Beryl Patterson (both dec), dearest sister of John and Pam Patterson (both dec), Brian and Marilyn Patterson (both dec), Peter Patterson (dec), Judith and Cliff Sheehan and David and Val Patterson. Dearly loved Aunty Mary of the families. Aged 87 Years Rest in Peace The Funeral will be held on Thursday March 21st, with a service to celebrate Mary's life at the Bowden Family Funerals Services and Cremations Wyong, commencing at 1.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Mar. 19, 2019