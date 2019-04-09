|
Mr Maurice Summerfield The Death has occurred of Mr Maurice Summerfield. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Care Centre Young on 4th April 2019. Much loved husband of Joan (deceased). Devoted father of Kevin, Bruce, Lee, Helen, Roger and Peter. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Late of Blackett Avenue, Young Aged 90 Years Rest in Peace A service to celebrate Maurice's life will be held on Thursday 11th April 2019, in St Paul's Anglican Church Murrumburrah, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Murrumburrah Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 9, 2019