Michael Peter NOWLAN

Michael Peter NOWLAN Notice
Mr Michael Peter Nowlan The Death has occurred of Mr Michael Peter Nowlan. Passed away suddenly on 6th March 2019. Loved son of Barbara and Michael (both deceased). Much loved brother of Gemma, Grant and Luke and sadly missed by their partners. Cherished uncle of his nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by his aunty True. Late of Stoneridge Street, Young. Aged 56 Years Rest in Peace It was Michael's wish for a private cremation. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in Young Witness on Mar. 19, 2019
