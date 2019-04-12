|
In Loving memory of
Paul Anthony Rue
26-08-1961 - 11-04-2010
If I could write a story
It would be the greatest ever told
Of a kind and loving father
who had a heart of gold
If I could write a million pages
But still be unable to say
Just how I love and miss him
Evrery single day
I will remember all he taught me
I'm hurt but won't be sad
Because he'll send me down the answers
And he'll always be my DAD
Forever in our hearts.
Jess, Ben, Georgia and Deb
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 12, 2019