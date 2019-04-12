Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul RUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Anthony RUE


1961 - 2010 In Memoriam Condolences
Paul Anthony RUE In Memoriam
In Loving memory of

Paul Anthony Rue

26-08-1961 - 11-04-2010

If I could write a story

It would be the greatest ever told

Of a kind and loving father

who had a heart of gold

If I could write a million pages

But still be unable to say

Just how I love and miss him

Evrery single day

I will remember all he taught me

I'm hurt but won't be sad

Because he'll send me down the answers

And he'll always be my DAD

Forever in our hearts.

Jess, Ben, Georgia and Deb
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.