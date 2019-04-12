|
Paul Jasprizza The Death has occurred of Mr Paul Phillip Jasprizza. Passed away peacefully on 10th April 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Kaye. Devoted father of Heath (deceased), Adam and Brenda and sadly missed by their families, extended family and his many friends. Late of Jasprizza Avenue, Young. Aged 72 Years Rest in Peace A service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Monday 15th April 2019, in St John's Anglican Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Apr. 12, 2019