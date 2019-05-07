|
Mr Raymond Francis Hall The Death has occurred of Mr Raymond Francis Hall. Passed away at home on 2 nd May 2019. Much loved husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Stephen, Sharon and Tania. Cherished Poppy of 9 grandchildren and a growing family of great grandchildren. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Late of Wombat Street, Young. Aged 77 Years Rest in Peace A graveside service to celebrate Ray's life will be held on Thursday 9 th May 2019, in the Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made a the cemetery to the Young Branch of Can Assist in memory of Ray. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on May 7, 2019