|
|
Mr Reginald George Butterworth The Death has occurred of Mr Reginald George Butterworth better known as Reg. Passed away peacefully at this home on 11th February 2019. Much loved husband of Suzane. Devoted father of Brett, Tracy, Richard and Katrina. Cherished Poppy and great Poppy. Sadly missed by his extended family and his many friends. Late of Commons Road, Young. Aged 80 Years Rest in Peace A graveside service to celebrate Reg's life will be held on Tuesday 26th February 2019 in the Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the cemetery to the Young Branch of CanAssist in memory of Reg. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Feb. 22, 2019