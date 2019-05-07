Home
Ronald Alfred GRIFFIN

Notice

GRIFFIN Ronald Alfred Passed away peacefully on 3 May 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Joyce (dec), Loving partner of Lee Veitch. Father and father in law of Richard, Louise, James & Monique, David and Maurice. Grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 9.5 great grandchildren. Survived by his sister Mavis.

Aged 79 years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service for Ronald to be held at St John's Anglican Church Young on Thursday 9 May 2019 commencing at 1pm, following the service the cortage will proceed to the Young Lawn Cemetery for interment.



Published in Young Witness on May 7, 2019
