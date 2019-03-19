|
ROSLYN MARGARET CURTIS "Marg" Passed away 23rd February 2019 Aged 69 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved daughter of Sarah (dec) & Frank (dec). Cherished sister and a dear friend to many. Marg's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, corner of Yarrandale Road & Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 20th March followed by a private burial to be held in Young. Funeral arrangements are in the care of; The Abbey Funeral Home Dubbo 02 6881 8988.
Published in Young Witness on Mar. 19, 2019