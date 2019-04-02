Home
Mr William Waugh The Death has occurred of Mr William Fredrick Waugh better known as Bill. Passed away peacefully on Friday 29th March 2019 in the Murrumburrah Harden District Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Marie. Devoted father and father in law of Stephen & Teresa and Karin & Ian Williams. Cherished Poppy Bill of Emme, Riley, Bailey, Harry and Sasha. Sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Late of Patterson's Lane, Young. Aged 80 Years Rest in Peace A Christian graveside service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Friday 5th April 2019, in the Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in Young Witness on Apr. 2, 2019
