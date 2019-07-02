|
|
It is one year ago,
When God saw you getting tired,
And a cure was not to be.
So he put his arms around you,
And whispered "Come with me"
With tearful eyes we watched you suffer,
And saw you slowly fade away.
Although we loved you dearly,
We could not make you stay.
Your golden Heart stopped beating,
Your mind put to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best.
R.I.P
Your loving husband
Roger, Our son Adam and his wife Mel
And our gorgeous grand daughter
Charlotte "Charlie".
And all your friends and family x
Published in Young Witness on July 2, 2019