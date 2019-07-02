Home
More Obituaries for Ann CARMODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann CARMODY


1954 - 2018
Add a Memory
Ann CARMODY In Memoriam
It is one year ago,

When God saw you getting tired,

And a cure was not to be.

So he put his arms around you,

And whispered "Come with me"

With tearful eyes we watched you suffer,

And saw you slowly fade away.

Although we loved you dearly,

We could not make you stay.

Your golden Heart stopped beating,

Your mind put to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

R.I.P

Your loving husband

Roger, Our son Adam and his wife Mel

And our gorgeous grand daughter

Charlotte "Charlie".

And all your friends and family x
Published in Young Witness on July 2, 2019
