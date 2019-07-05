Home
Darren Barry ROSE


1972 - 2019
Darren Barry ROSE In Memoriam
The month of July comes with regret

It brings memories of days we will never forget

With tears in our eyes

An ache in our hearts

The day you left, our life fell apart

Our thoughts go back as they often do

We treasure the years we had with you.

"Don't be sad that I have gone

Be glad that I have been"

Our family chain is broken

But God willing - it will be linked again.

All our love is with you Darren

Linda, Harrison & Cooper,

Mum and Dad,

Kareena, Bob and Family,

Joanne, Eric and Family,

Angela, Jon and family
Published in Young Witness on July 5, 2019
