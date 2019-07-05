|
The month of July comes with regret
It brings memories of days we will never forget
With tears in our eyes
An ache in our hearts
The day you left, our life fell apart
Our thoughts go back as they often do
We treasure the years we had with you.
"Don't be sad that I have gone
Be glad that I have been"
Our family chain is broken
But God willing - it will be linked again.
All our love is with you Darren
Linda, Harrison & Cooper,
Mum and Dad,
Kareena, Bob and Family,
Joanne, Eric and Family,
Angela, Jon and family
