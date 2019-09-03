|
Mrs Dawn Mary Marchant The Death has occurred of Mrs Dawn Mary Marchant better known as 'Dawnie'. Passed away peacefully on the 29th August 2019 at the Young District Hospital. Much loved wife of Jack (deceased). Devoted mother and mother in law of Kathleen & Maurice, Donna & Robert (deceased), John & Sharon, Lyn & Timothy. Cherished grandmother of 8, Nan Gogo to 13 and great great grandmother to 2. Loved sister to Joan Black and Maureen Wells and loved sister in law to Joyce Miller. Sadly missed by her extended family and her many friends. Late of Wombat Street, Young. Aged 91 Years Rest In Peace A Catholic Prayer service to celebrate Dawnie's life will be held on Wednesday 4th September 2019, in St Mary's Catholic Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Church to Cystic Fibrosis Australia. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Sept. 3, 2019