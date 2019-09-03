Home
Dennis Shean The Death has occurred of Mr Dennis William Shean. Passed away peacefully on 26th August 2019. Loved father of Kylie & Robert, Glenn & Amy. Much loved Poppy Den Den to Lucy, Declan, Kaden & Harmony. Cherished brother of Judy & Pam. Aged 70 Years Rest In Peace An Anglican service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held on Thursday 5th September 2019, in St John's Anglican Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Monteagle Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in Young Witness on Sept. 3, 2019
