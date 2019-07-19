|
Mrs Dulcie May McDonell The Death has occurred of Mrs Dulcie May McDonell. Passed away peacefully on 18th July 2019 at the Young Hospital. Much loved wife of Don (deceased). Devoted mother and mother in law of Greg & Judy, Peter & Mary, Mark & Lorrae, Anthony & Maryanne. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 9. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Late of Cloete Street, Young. Aged 91 Years Rest In Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Dulcie's life will be held on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on July 19, 2019