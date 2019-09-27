|
Elizabeth Mary Gibson The death has occurred of Miss Elizabeth Mary Gibson better known as Betty. Passed away peacefully on 23 rd September 2019 at the Young Hospital. Loved daughter of William & Marg Gibson (deceased) and much loved sister of Maurice (deceased). Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Late of Southern Cross Care, Young and formerly of Lovell Street, Young. Aged 83 Years Rest In Peace An Anglican service to celebrate Betty's life will be held on Monday 30 th September 2019, in St John's Anglican Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Monteagle Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Church to the Royal Blind Society. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on Sept. 27, 2019