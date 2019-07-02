|
|
Mrs Jane Robertson The Death has occurred of Mrs Jane Mary Robertson. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 26 th June 2019. Much loved wife of John. Devoted mother of Lisa, Brendan and Tahlia. Loved grandmother of Monique and Nate. Sadly missed by her extended family and her many friends. Late of Binalong Street, Young. Aged 65 Years Rest In Peace A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held on Friday 5 th July 2019 in St Mary's Catholic Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Following the service, Jane will be taken for private cremation. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on July 2, 2019