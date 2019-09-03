|
TRUDGETT John William 10 March 1937 - 28 August 2019
Late of Sunnyside Tubbul.
Loving partner to Debbie. Adored father of Steve, Janine and their families.
Aged 82 years
Rest in Peace
A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at
St Paul's Presbyterian Church Young commencing at 2pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Young Lawn Cemetery for interment. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend
Published in Young Witness on Sept. 3, 2019