John William TRUDGETT

John William TRUDGETT Notice
TRUDGETT John William 10 March 1937 - 28 August 2019

Late of Sunnyside Tubbul.

Loving partner to Debbie. Adored father of Steve, Janine and their families.

Aged 82 years

Rest in Peace

A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at

St Paul's Presbyterian Church Young commencing at 2pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the Young Lawn Cemetery for interment. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend



Published in Young Witness on Sept. 3, 2019
