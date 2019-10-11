Home
Mr Keith Donges The death has occurred of Mr Keith Noel Donges. Passed away peacefully on the 8th October 2019 at Mt St Joseph's Nursing Home Young. Much loved husband of Mary (deceased). Devoted father and father in law of Philip & Jo, Geoff & Robyn, Terry, David and Barrie. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather and sadly missed by extended family and friends. Aged 90 Years Rest In Peace A Uniting Graveside Service to celebrate Keith's life will be held on Monday 14th October 2019, in the Young Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in Young Witness on Oct. 11, 2019
