Lorraine NILON

Lorraine NILON Notice
NILON Lorraine Passed away on Tuesday 1 October 2019

Mother of Tammy, Terry, Buddy and Veronica. Adored by her extended family and friends

Aged 79 years

Rest in Peace

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, on Friday 11 October 2019 commencing at 11am. Following prayers after Mass, the funeral cortege will proceed to the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in Young Witness on Oct. 11, 2019
