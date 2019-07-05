|
Maureen Josephine Sam The Death has occurred of Maureen Josephine Sam. Passed away peacefully on 3 rd July 2019 at Mercy Care Centre Young. Much loved daughter, sister, aunty and sadly missed by her extended family and her many friends. Late of Ripon, Young. Aged 82 Years Rest In Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Maureen's life will be held on Tuesday 9 th July 2019 in St Mary's Catholic Church Young, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Young Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on July 5, 2019