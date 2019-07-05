|
|
Mrs Patricia Kathleen Ryan The Death has occurred of Mrs Patricia Kathleen Ryan better known as Pat. Passed away peacefully on 3rd July 2019 at Southern Cross Care Young. Much loved wife of Cec (deceased) and devoted mother and mother in law of Larraine and Terry Prothero. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Formerly of Wombat. Aged 94 Years Rest In Peace A Service to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Thursday 11th July 2019 in St Mathew's Anglican Church Wombat, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Wombat Cemetery Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 02 6382 5217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Young Witness on July 5, 2019