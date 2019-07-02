|
LINDSAY Prudence Passed away peacefully on 28 June 2019
Loved wife of Michael (dec.) Loving mother to Robert and Corrina and devoted grandma to Angus and Beatrix. Much loved sister, sister in law, and friend to many.
Aged 78 yrs
Rest In Peace
A memorial service to celebrate Prue's life will be held at 11am on Friday 5 July, 2019
at St John's Anglican Church, Young.
Family and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the Young District Hospital Auxillary.
Published in Young Witness on July 2, 2019