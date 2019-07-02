Home
Services
Penrose Funerals
40 Boorowa Street,
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5998
Resources
More Obituaries for Prudence LINDSAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prudence LINDSAY

Prudence LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY Prudence Passed away peacefully on 28 June 2019

Loved wife of Michael (dec.) Loving mother to Robert and Corrina and devoted grandma to Angus and Beatrix. Much loved sister, sister in law, and friend to many.

Aged 78 yrs

Rest In Peace

A memorial service to celebrate Prue's life will be held at 11am on Friday 5 July, 2019

at St John's Anglican Church, Young.

Family and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the Young District Hospital Auxillary.



logo
Published in Young Witness on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices