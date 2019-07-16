Home
Ronnie James SMITH

Ronnie James SMITH In Memoriam
Heaven's Most

Beautiful Smile

Ronnie James Smith

02-07-1968 - 16-07-2015

Cherished are the memories

Silent are the tears

Long and lonely days and nights

Now turn in to years

We feel you walking with us

As we stroll down memory Lane

And would move Heaven and earth

To have you back Again

How we long to hold you

And kiss your smiling Face

To put our arms around you

For just one last embrace

You're there beside us every day

In everything we do

Held so close within our hearts

We love and Cherish you

We had 47 years of happiness

You gave us all your love

Th en God Sent down his Angels

To Take you up Above

Now Th ere's tears and emptiness

Our Hearts are Full of pain

Still beautiful memories linger on

Until we meet again

Our love will Travel with you

Wherever you may be

now Flying with the Angels

over land and sea.

Love and miss you every day our beautiful

Boy, wish you were here

Mum & Dad and Joel & Hayley

Sharon & Mark and Family, Mark &

Sarah and Family, Donna & Scott

and Family and Wayn
Published in Young Witness on July 16, 2019
