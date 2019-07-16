Heaven's Most eaven's Most



Beautiful Smile eautiful Smile



Ronnie James Smith o



02-07-1968 - 16-07-2015 2-07-1968 - 16-07-2015



Cherished are the memories



Silent are the tears



Long and lonely days and nights



Now turn in to years



We feel you walking with us



As we stroll down memory Lane



And would move Heaven and earth



To have you back Again



How we long to hold you



And kiss your smiling Face



To put our arms around you



For just one last embrace



You're there beside us every day



In everything we do



Held so close within our hearts



We love and Cherish you



We had 47 years of happiness



You gave us all your love



Th en God Sent down his Angels



To Take you up Above



Now Th ere's tears and emptiness



Our Hearts are Full of pain



Still beautiful memories linger on



Until we meet again



Our love will Travel with you



Wherever you may be



now Flying with the Angels



over land and sea.



Love and miss you every day our beautiful



Boy, wish you were here



Mum & Dad and Joel & Hayley



Sharon & Mark and Family, Mark &



Sarah and Family, Donna & Scott



and Family and Wayn Published in Young Witness on July 16, 2019