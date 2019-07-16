|
|
Cherished are the memories
Silent are the tears
Long and lonely days and nights
Now turn in to years
We feel you walking with us
As we stroll down memory Lane
And would move Heaven and earth
To have you back Again
How we long to hold you
And kiss your smiling Face
To put our arms around you
For just one last embrace
You're there beside us every day
In everything we do
Held so close within our hearts
We love and Cherish you
We had 47 years of happiness
You gave us all your love
Th en God Sent down his Angels
To Take you up Above
Now Th ere's tears and emptiness
Our Hearts are Full of pain
Still beautiful memories linger on
Until we meet again
Our love will Travel with you
Wherever you may be
now Flying with the Angels
over land and sea.
Love and miss you every day our beautiful
Boy, wish you were here
Mum & Dad and Joel & Hayley
Sharon & Mark and Family, Mark &
Sarah and Family, Donna & Scott
and Family and Wayn
Published in Young Witness on July 16, 2019